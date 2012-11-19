Market Report, "Greece Oil & Gas Report Q4 2012", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Greece Oil & Gas Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- BMI View: Energy policy is low on the agenda in terms of the new Greek government's political priorities, although energy privatisation is a greater immediate concern. Bidders are being lined up for the state gas industry, and rumours persist that a deal for control of Hellenic Petroleum could be close to completion. Meanwhile, demand trends will be dependent on a sustained economic recovery.
The key trends and developments in the Greek oil & gas sector are:
- Greece hopes to attract binding bids for state-owned natural gas supplier DEPA by the end of September 2012 and wants to complete the sale by late autumn 2012, a government official told Reuters in August 2012. Russian gas giant Gazprom is among 14 firms believed to have expressed initial interest in buying the company. According to a statement by Greece's privatisation agency, other potential suitors that may submit bids for DEPA include Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Japan's Mitsui, Spain's Enagas and Gas Natural, Italy's Eni and Edison, Algeria's Sonatrach, Russia's Negusneft and the Israel Corporation Ltd.
- The governments of Greece and Italy have agreed to support the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). The agreement was reached between Greek Deputy Energy Minister Makis Papageorgiou and his Italian counterpart Giulio Terzi on August 7 2012. The pipeline will transport natural gas from the Caspian Sea and the Middle East via Greece, Albania and Italy to the rest of Europe. The pipeline will cut Europe's dependence on Russia for gas.
- Natural gas consumption, which is expected to have been 4.6bn cubic metres (bcm) in 2012, is likely to continue rising rapidly over the medium to long term. BMI is forecasting 5.1bcm by 2016 and 5.8bcm by 2021. The dire state of the economy has slowed growth in gas consumption; however, infrastructure will still be developed for local use, with new power stations to be gasfired and the country securing imported gas from various sources.
- In 2011, the country imported around 1.3bcm of liquefied natural gas (LNG). There are plans to import gas from Qatar via a new receiving terminal. By 2021, we believe Greece could be importing up to 4bcm of LNG to help meet its growing demand.
- Although there is scope for medium- to long-term stability in domestic oil production, there is considerable uncertainty over the scale and the timing of any new field development. Beyond the expected energy market weakness in 2012-2013, the country's oil consumption is forecast to rise and is expected to reach almost 360,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2016 and 401,000 b/d by 2021.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Petroleos Mexicanos Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- PetroBakken Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Repsol YPF, S.A. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Perpetual Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Caza Oil & Gas, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Sonde Resources Corp. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- BG Group plc Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- OAO NOVATEK Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Arsenal Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Newfield Exploration Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011