Market Report, "Greece Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- BMI View: Following weeks of speculation and apocalyptic warnings of a potential exit from the eurozone, Greek elections have yielded a much more benign outcome than many feared. The electoral result had huge implications for our assessment of the pharmaceutical and healthcare market, as this vote was widely seen as a proxy vote of eurozone membership. Following the result, we maintain our core forecast scenario of continued austerity. Indicators that Germany and the rest of the EU may reduce the focus on austerity and introduce some pro-growth driven strategies are unlikely to represent any upside for the pharmaceutical industry and the structural reforms within Greece will be maintained.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: EUR6.72bn (US$9.35bn) in 2011 to EUR5.92bn (US$7.64bn) in 2012; -11.9% in local currency terms and -18.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast maintained from Q212. - Healthcare: EUR21.80bn (US$30.31bn) in 2011 to EUR20.28bn (US$26.16bn) in 2012; -7.0% in local currency terms and -13.7% in US dollar terms. Forecast lowered from Q212 due to new industry factors and macroeconomic indicators. - Medical devices: EUR670mn (US$931mn) in 2011 to EU607mn (US$783mn) in 2012; -9.3% in local currency terms and -15.9% in US dollar terms. Forecast down significantly from Q212 due to industry and macroeconomic factors and revised 2011 medical device calculations.
Risk/Reward Rating: Our assessment of Greece's pharmaceutical market has declined again, with a further downward revision to the industry risk score in our Q312 Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) for the region. Our view that Greece's pharmaceutical market is set for a decade of decline remains firmly in play and its leading position in our Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) RRRs in 2009 seems a distant memory.
Key Views On Market Dynamics
- Drugmakers will not withdraw existing products from Greece but they will increase the conditions for their sale. We do not believe multinational drugmakers will see it as necessary to withdraw large swathes of their product portfolios from the market and even after a eurozone exit they would make the necessary preparations to supply the market with critical drugs, even without clear payment terms.
- Ignoring the moral obligations, it makes commercial sense for drugmakers to stick it out in Greece. Even if there are immediate costs and even if the Greek drug market never recovers, the global implications and negative headlines of pulling 'life-saving medicines from a people in crises' are surely worse.
- Drugmakers must now consider Greece on the same terms as other less-advanced South Eastern European markets.
