Market Report, "H1 2013 Global Solar Market Outlook", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "H1 2013 Global Solar Market Outlook" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Global solar Photovoltaic (PV) installations has started showing positive growth in Q2 2013 as shipments increased with shift of focus from Europe to Asia-Pacific with China and Japan set to be the new market leaders for Solar PV in 2013.The Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) has set foot in new markets in India and United Arab Emirates(UAE).
Scope
- The report provide insight on the solar power development in H1 2013, give the commentary on the development during 2012-2017 in key countries and other trends.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- The report provide insight on the solar power development in H1 2013.
- It covers the solar PV and solar CSP market for 2012 - 2015 in the key countries.
- It provide demand-supply outlook for the solar PV and solar CSP.
- It also comments about the solar modules price trends and global levelized cost of energy.
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