Market Report, "Hair Care in Brazil", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Argan oil is an ingredient which is well-known worldwide for use in hair care products; it is enriched with essential fatty acids, omega 6 and 9 and Vitamin E. Argan oil has been incorporated in new products since 2011 in the Brazilian market, thanks to its high hydration capacity and potent antioxidant effects. Many manufacturers of hair care products have added argan oil to their formulae, mainly in shampoos, conditioners, treatment creams and combing creams. In terms of the largest...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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