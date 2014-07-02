New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Hair Care in Ecuador"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Ecuadorians are looking for more specialised products that directly address their basic needs. In the case of shampoos, for example, consumers are demanding more products according to the benefits a given ingredient provides, rather than products that are made for different hair types. The trend is similar in the whole hair care sector.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble Ecuador CA leads sales with a 21% current value share. The firm has several well-positioned brands like Pantene, Herbal Essences and Head & Shoulders. The firm is constantly developing new advertising campaigns and it is constantly innovating, like with its new Head & Shoulders menthol.
Industry Prospects
The main trend is that consumers will demand more specialised products with better attributes and at lower prices, as they want to address specific needs. Specialised products tend to be more expensive, as companies invest more in order to develop them. However, this means that in the medium term these companies will have to increase pack sizes or reduce prices in order to remain competitive. Another possible forecast trend is that people will be more interested in consuming more natural products.
