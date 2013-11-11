Market Report, "Hasbro Inc in Toys and Games (World)", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Hasbro Inc in Toys and Games (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The focus of this report will be to examine the success of Hasbro's licensing strategy and entry into the video games market primarily through mergers and acquisitions. The report will also analyse the importance of geographic expansion to determine which categories Hasbro will need to focus on in order to grow in the coming years.
Euromonitor International's Hasbro Inc in Toys and Games (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Toys and Games industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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