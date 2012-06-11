Market Report, "Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Slovakia", Published

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Health and beauty specialist retailers recorded healthy growth in 2011 in challenging times as all categories recorded increases of 1-2% in current value terms. Even though this performance was behind total inflation (4% in 2011) companies saw some organic growth. This came through tough competition within drugstores and beauty specialists and price constraints in place for chemists/pharmacies.
Euromonitor International's Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Slovakia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Beauty Specialist Retailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Other Healthcare Specialist Retailers, Parapharmacies/Drugstores.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
