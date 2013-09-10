Market Report, "Health and Wellness Tourism in Finland", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Health and wellness tourism grew by 4% reaching sales of EUR113 million in 2012. This healthy growth for the second consecutive year was due to strong company activity taking place in the Finnish market. The existing players launched new outlets and there was also wide activity in forming partnerships with other travel and tourisms service and products suppliers as well as with retailers.
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness Tourism in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Medical Tourism, Spas.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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