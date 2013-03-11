Market Report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Egypt", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Egypt" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Egypt". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on Egypt's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, it provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Egypt's population was 80 million in 2011 and is increasing due to a positive balance between the birth and death rate. Policymakers are now presented with the problem of an increasing unemployment rate due to a lack of clear monetary policies. The pharmaceutical market was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $5.3 billion by 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The medical devices market was estimated at approximately $766m in 2011 and is expected to reach $1 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 3.8%. The positive trends in the Egyptian healthcare market can primarily be attributed to -
- Increasing access to healthcare facilities
- Proposed universal healthcare insurance
- Revising pricing policies for pharmaceuticals
Scope
The report provides information on Egypt's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, and includes -
- Overview of the pharmaceutical and medical devices markets, comprising size, segmentation and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market, namely GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi, Novartis, Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO) and South Egypt Drug Industries Company (SEDICO). The major players covered for the medical devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fresenius Medical Care, Gambro, B. Braun Melsungen and GSK.
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, including details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and approval processes for new drugs
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, and healthcare infrastructure and expenditure
- Overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market
Reasons to Get this Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Egypt's healthcare market
