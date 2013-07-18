Market Report, "Heating Appliances in France", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Heating Appliances in France", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- In accordance with RT2012, the French regulations restricting the energy consumption of French homes, no new French households will be allowed to exceed primary energy consumption of 50kWh per sq m per annum, three times lower than the previous standard under RT2005, which was 150kWh per sq m per annum. Objectively, this new regulation aims to curb the use of non-sustainable energy resources and makes it compulsory for new households to adopt high-performing consumer appliances which make use...
Euromonitor International's Heating Appliances in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Convector Heaters, Electric Blankets, Electric Fires, Fan Heaters, Oil-filled Radiators, Other Heating Appliances, Panel Heaters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Heating Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Heating Appliances in China
- Heating Appliances in Greece
- Heating Appliances in Portugal
- Heating Appliances in the Czech Republic
- Heating Appliances in Chile
- Heating Appliances in Vietnam
- Heating Appliances in Germany
- Heating Appliances in Colombia
- Heating Appliances in Japan
- Heating Appliances in Taiwan