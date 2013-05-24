Market Report, "Heating Appliances in the Czech Republic", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- As in air treatment products, demand for heating appliances in the Czech Republic is highly seasonal and is influenced mainly by the prevailing weather conditions. Accordingly, the relatively mild winter in the Czech Republic during 2012 led to lower growth rates being recorded in the majority of heating appliances categories. Heating appliances volume sales increased by 2% in 2012, rising to 85,000 units. Current value sales, meanwhile, increased by 1% to CZK108 million. Another reason for the...
Euromonitor International's Heating Appliances in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Convector Heaters, Electric Blankets, Electric Fires, Fan Heaters, Oil-filled Radiators, Other Heating Appliances, Panel Heaters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Heating Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Appliances in the Czech Republic
- Household Appliances in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Heating Appliances in Norway
- Heating Appliances in Italy
- Heating Appliances in China
- Heating Appliances in the Netherlands
- Microwaves in the Czech Republic
- Heating Appliances in Greece
- Heating Appliances in Portugal