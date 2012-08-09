Market Report, "Heavy Infrastructure Construction in the US", Published

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Heavy Infrastructure Construction in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
While firms face subdued conditions and divergent trends in key downstream infrastructure markets, the industry has managed to achieve overall annual growth since 2007. Public investment into water, sewer, transportation and conservation and development programs will support demand for infrastructure construction services, resulting in moderate growth as the industry moves ahead.
Firms in this industry are responsible for the construction of a range of infrastructure projects, including: athletic fields, dams, docks, drainage projects, golf courses, parks, hydroelectric plants, subways and other mass transit projects. Establishments may include: heavy construction general contractors, design builders, engineer-constructors and joint-venture contractors.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kiewit Corporation, Bechtel Group Inc.
