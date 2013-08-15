Market Report, "Herbal/Traditional Products in the United Arab Emirates", Published

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Herbal/Traditional Products in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Sales of herbal/traditional products in the United Arab Emirates were shaped by two conflicting trends in 2012. On the one hand, there is growing awareness of the usefulness of herbal/traditional products, a category of products which many consumers regard as being safer than OTC and Rx alternatives. On the other hand, the warning of the Ministry of Health against the use of one brand of turmeric powder which was imported from an Asian country without disclosing the identity of the brand led to...
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Analgesics, Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Endoscopy Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2019
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Hospital Supplies Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Market Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arabs Emirates Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Diagnostic Imaging Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018