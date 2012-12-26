Market Report, "HNWI Asset Allocation in the United States 2012", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "HNWI Asset Allocation in the United States 2012" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of US HNWIs across 13 asset classes. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of US HNWIs to 2016 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy.
Key Highlights
- The number of HNWIs in the United States decreased by 3.1% over the review period from 5.3 million HNWIs in 2007 to 5.1 million HNWIs in 2011.
- Over the forecast period, the total number of US HNWIs is forecast to grow by 19.4%, to reach 6.1 million in 2016.
- In 2011, business interests were the largest asset class for HNWIs in the US (29% of total HNWI assets), followed by equities (26.7%), real estate (17.4%), fixed income (11.1%), cash (8.6%) and alternatives (7.3%).
- As of 2011, HNWI liquid assets amounted to US$3 trillion, representing approximately 16.1% of the wealth holdings of US HNWIs.
- WealthInsight's research showed that in 2011, 26% of US HNWIs have second homes abroad. The largest destination for these homes is Mexico, followed by Canada and the UK.
- At the end of 2011, HNWIs in the US held 24% (US$4.5 trillion) of their wealth outside of the US, which is in line with the average for worldwide HNWIs of between 20% and 30%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of US HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
