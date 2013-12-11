Market Report, "Home and Garden in Hong Kong, China", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home and Garden in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- In 2012, home and garden grew modestly, in line with the Hong Kong economy. Among the categories, home improvement posted the highest growth in 2012, fuelled by high growth in many product categories like kitchen sinks, bathroom and sanitaryware and electrical supplies and so on. Home furnishings remained the largest category in retail value terms, largely due to indoor furniture and bedroom furniture.
Euromonitor International's Home and Garden in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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