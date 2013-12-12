Market Report, "Home Furnishings: Category Overview", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Home furnishings sales grew more in 2012 than at any time in the review period; however, growth remained modest. This still left sales in real terms below their 2008 level, but progress is now anticipated. China is the standout growth market, but developed markets like the US and Germany still play a major role. With finances constrained, big ticket items have been a difficult sell; nevertheless, aspirational consumers remain hungry for innovative products that tap into contemporary lifestyles.
Euromonitor International's Home Furnishings: Category Overview global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities,analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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