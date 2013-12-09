Market Report, "Home Furnishings in the United Arab Emirates", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Home Furnishings in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- An economic downturn globally and in the United Arab Emirates in 2009 worried many consumers, with many expatriates returning home as a result and consumers cutting back on spending in the country. Growth in these years was also hindered by a collapse in Dubai real estate sales and prices. However, 2010 saw a degree of recovery, while 2011 and 2012 saw stronger economic growth. Consequently, consumers became more willing to spend on home furnishings and the consumer base for these products...
Euromonitor International's Home Furnishings in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
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Product coverage: Indoor Living, Lighting, Outdoor Living.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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