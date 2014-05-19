Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Laundry Appliances in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The Clean Energy Act, popularly known as the carbon tax, was introduced in 2012 and imposed a levy on Australia's most significant polluters for every tonne of greenhouse gas that they produced. This had a marked impact on electricity prices and generated considerable media and public debate towards the end of the review period. Household electricity prices more than doubled during the review period, with many consumers thus being keen to minimise their electricity consumption. This resulted in...
Euromonitor International's Home Laundry Appliances in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Automatic Tumble Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Other Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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