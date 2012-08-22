Market Report, "Home Laundry Appliances in France", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Laundry Appliances in France", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Growth in total home laundry appliances volume sales in 2011 was down on than that recorded in 2010, and also slower than the CAGR for the entire review period. Conversely, total current value sales started to grow again after two consecutive years of decline, and growth slightly exceeded the review period average. The slowdown in volume sales growth was partly due to signs that the French economy was slipping back into recession, which led some consumers to postpone replacing older home...
Euromonitor International's Home Laundry Appliances in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Automatic Tumble Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Other Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Laundry Appliances in South Korea
- Home Laundry Appliances in Canada
- Home Laundry Appliances in Norway
- Home Laundry Appliances in Romania
- Home Laundry Appliances in Russia
- Home Laundry Appliances in Argentina
- Home Laundry Appliances in Venezuela
- Home Laundry Appliances in Brazil
- Home Laundry Appliances in Egypt
- Home Laundry Appliances in Malaysia