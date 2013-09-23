Market Report, "Homebuilding: Global Industry Guide", Published

New Construction research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Global Homebuilding industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global homebuilding market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global homebuilding market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key homebuilding market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global homebuilding market with five year forecasts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global homebuilding industry had total revenues of $7,532.7bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% between 2008 and 2012.
Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.9% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 31,443.4 thousand new builds in 2012.
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 17.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $16,695.5bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global homebuilding market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global homebuilding market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global homebuilding market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global homebuilding market?
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