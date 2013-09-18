Market Report, "Homebuilding in Spain", Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Homebuilding in Spain", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Homebuilding in Spain industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Spain homebuilding market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The homebuilding industry covers the construction of new residential buildings, including houses and apartments.
- The South African renewable energy market had total revenues of $0.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- Industry consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -33.5% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 120.0 thousand new builds in 2012.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to decline further but with a slower pace, with an anticipated CARC of -22.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $8.1bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the homebuilding market in Spain
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the homebuilding market in Spain
Leading company profiles reveal details of key homebuilding market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Spain homebuilding market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Spain economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Spain homebuilding market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Spain homebuilding market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Spain homebuilding market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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