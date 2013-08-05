Market Report, "Homewares Finds the Recipe for Economic Success", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Homewares Finds the Recipe for Economic Success" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Global improvement in homewares masked regional performance differences, with progress in emerging regions offsetting continued weak growth in developed markets; however, all saw lifestyle and culinary habits shape specific category demand. With rising income driving up spend per capita, Asia Pacific, most notably China, along with Latin America continue to offer the best growth prospects, but there is still some way to go to reach the per capita spending of developed markets.
Euromonitor International's Homewares Finds the Recipe for Economic Success global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities,analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Homewares in South Africa
- Homewares in Italy
- Homewares in Spain
- Retail Futures H1 2013: UK Homewares
- Homewares in the United Arab Emirates
- Homewares in Russia
- Homewares in the US
- Homewares in Japan
- Homewares in France