Market Report, "Hong Kong Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Growth opportunities in Hong Kong pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors will depend on the volatility in pharmaceutical trade, increasingly ageing population as well as the corresponding increase in the burden of non-communicable diseases. Hong Kong's relatively stable economy and political situation, coupled with the government's intention to provide more welfare services will also attract pharmaceutical investors.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: HKD10.31bn (US$1.33bn) in 2012 to HKD10.69bn (US$1.38bn) in 2013; +3.7% in local currency terms and +3.6% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: HKD109.4bn (US$14.1bn) in 2012 to HKD117.0bn (US$15.1bn) in 2013; +7.0% in local currency terms and +6.8% in US dollar terms.
Risk/Reward Ratings:
Hong Kong's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q213 is unchanged from the previous quarter. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI's proprietary system that ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor re-weighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports. Hong Kong has a RRR score of 60.2 out of 100, making it the seventh most attractive pharmaceutical market in Asia Pacific.
Key Trends And Developments
- In January 2013 Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying announced plans to establish a fund to offer subsidised health checks to the elderly poor, according to a government source. Non-government organisations are likely to carry out the check-ups, which are expected to initially deal with the most common illnesses in old age, like diabetes and hypertension. Details including the number of elderly targeted and the amount of funding are likely to be provided following the announcement by Chun-ying.
- In November 2012, The Legislative Council (LegCo) Panel on Health Services in Hong Kong approved a government proposal to change the elderly healthcare voucher programme into a permanent scheme. The Hong Kong government would consider the suggestion raised by lawmakers, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chi said. The government proposal also suggests raising the annual voucher credit from HKD500 (US$64.5) to HKD1,000 (US$129) per person from 2013.
- In the same month, DKSH Business Unit Healthcare extended its agreement with Nong's Company to provide sales logistics, distribution, as well as credit and collection services for Nong's medical products in Hong Kong. The agreement will extended the 10-year collaboration between the two companies for another five years, according to the managing director at Nong's, Calvin Chan. The agreement aims to boost consumer preference for natural organic products and alternative medicines, such as Chinese medicine.
