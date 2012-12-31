Market Report, "Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- BMI View: Hong Kong's telecommunications market, particularly the mobile sector, is one of the most dynamic and mature in the Asia Pacific region. Five mobile operators and 11 mobile virtual network operators ensures strong competition, attractive tariff rates for the territory's consumers, and constant network upgrades and expansions. The introduction of LTE services should provide another round of revenue growth opportunities such as high-definition mobile TV services for operators, although fixed services such as fibre broadband remains key given the territory's position as a vital financial hub.
Key Data:
- Mobile subscriber growth has started to weaken in light of market saturation. Net additions in H112 were the lowest since H109 when the global economy was experiencing a financial crisis.
- The fixed-line sector continues to show resilience with the corporate segment providing most of the support.
- Operators' ARPUs maintained its upwards trajectory in light of growing adoption of data services, and we have made adjustments accordingly.
Key Trends & Developments
SmarTone Telecommunications is scheduled to roll out commercial LTE services in the 1800MHz spectrum on August 28 2012. The operator will charge existing rates for the new service. The operator failed to secure 2.6GHz frequencies in the BWA auction in January 2009 in Hong Kong. However, it then announced a plan to reuse its existing spectrum for the implementation of the 4G LTE technology. The Office of the Communications Authority is planning to auction spectrum in the 2.5/2.6GHz band in Q113. The regulator announced that no spectrum would be reserved for certain existing mobile network operators and the available spectrum would be placed on auction with bidding open to existing operators and new entrants. The regulator will split the spectrum in blocks of 2 x 5MHz with no implementation of any spectrum cap. Additionally, no technical standards will be imposed on the usage of the spectrum.
