Market Report, "Hosiery in the US", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Hosiery in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- In 2012, volume and current value sales of hosiery increased by 1% and 2% respectively. Compared with the review period CAGRs, 2012 saw a better performance in both volume and current value terms. Within hosiery, socks witnessed the highest current value growth of 3%, whilst volume sales increased by 1%. Tights saw dull growth, with flat value sales and declining volume sales. Other hosiery items, such as stockings, hold ups, leg warmers and footsies, saw 1% current value growth, whilst volume...
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Other Hosiery, Socks, Tights.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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