Fast Market Research recommends "Hot Drinks in Latvia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Hot drinks' recovery from the economic crisis began in 2012 and continued in 2013. Coffee remains the main driver of performance as it accounts for the majority of total volume sales. Other hot drinks was the best performer in total volume terms over the review period due to the health and wellness trend in the country.
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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