Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Hotels & Motels in India industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the India hotels & motels market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The hotels & motels industry value consists of all revenues generated by hotels, motels and other accommodation providers, through the provision of accommodation and food service. The value does not include any revenues generated through other interests, such as casinos, shops and telecommunication services. The industry is segmented according to the origin of the revenues (leisure consumers and business consumers). Market volumes are classed as the number of hotels in a country or region.
Any currency conversions included within this report have been calculated using constant 2013 annual average exchange rates.
- The Indian hotels & motels industry had total revenues of $4.2bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2009 and 2013.
- The number of hotels increased with a CAGR of 4.4% between 2009-2013, to reach a total of 2.5 thousand hotels in 2013.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 12.4% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $7.6bn by the end of 2018.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the hotels & motels market in India
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the hotels & motels market in India
Leading company profiles reveal details of key hotels & motels market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the India hotels & motels market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the India economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the India hotels & motels market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the India hotels & motels market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the India hotels & motels market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
