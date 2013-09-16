Recently published research from Verdict Research, "How Britain Shops 2013 Clothing | Verdict Consumer Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- This year the percentage of the population who shop for clothing has fallen to 73.0%. Household disposable income came under intense pressure throughout 2012 with the rising cost of commodities. However, personal tax allowances are set to increase gradually, and therefore we expect an increase in consumer discretionary purchases, which should ultimately drive footfall into clothing stores.
Scope of this Report
- Identify how main players in clothing drive loyalty and which stores are favoured by disloyal customers to improve your own shopper penetration
- Understand which strategies are most effective at driving customer loyalty in clothing and justify your own business investments
- Data is segmented regionally and by demographic and socio-economic group to enable you to identify which customer groups offer the most opportunities
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The percentage of male clothing shoppers has increased this year, the highest figure in five years, with men paying more attention to their appearance and having an increased awareness of fashion trends.
The increase in university fees and high unemployment levels among 16-24 year olds has caused the percentage who shop for clothing within this demographic to fall again this year, with this audience being forced to make cutbacks on discretionary purchases and high volumes of low value garments.
Overall loyalty has declined among clothing retailers, but for those consumers who have remained loyal, drivers such as service and quality have increased in significance. Moreover, the importance of retailers needing to provide an enticing and convenient shopping experience for today's demanding consumer has become increasingly important.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What drives consumers to shop for clothing at both you and your competitors? What makes them disloyal?
- How many other stores do your shoppers use for clothing and what stores are these? Will these be a threat going forward?
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