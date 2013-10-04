Market Report, "Hungary Real Estate Report Q4 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Hungary Real Estate Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- On a regional level, in spite of the damage suffered, the Hungarian commercial real estate sector fared relatively well in the immediate aftermath of the global financial crisis. However, 2013 sees the country in an altogether different position. Mired in recession with a stagnant pipeline, invisible investor sentiment, rising policy risks and with the dwindling probability of an IMF deal this year, the country has one of the worst outlooks for the sector regionally. While the short-term outlook is less than enviable, there are pockets of optimism to be found, particularly in Budapest, and the longer-term opportunities offered by strong socio-demographic fundamentals.
Full-year 2012 data has revealed persistent weakness across the office, retail and industrial sectors, and the outlook for 2013 has little optimism as challenging fundamentals persist. Nevertheless, the worst appears to be over for the Hungarian economy, with better than expected Q113 real GDP figures, an uptick in industrial production in April and the country's exit from the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure being welcome developments. However, we do not expect a strong resurgence in economic activity as the government's erratic policy making and high corporate tax rates deter domestic and foreign investment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Points:
- Although official quarterly figures for the Hungarian construction segment indicate a gradual slowdown in year-on-year (y-o-y) contraction, we believe that the Hungarian construction sector will become a victim of the poor macroeconomic conditions domestically and register yet another year of sharp contraction in 2013.
- The retail segment remains the only highlight of the Hungarian commercial real estate market as its office and industrial counterparts continue to struggle. While the sector has not escaped unscathed, it has weathered the storm considerably and comparatively well.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korea Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Thailand Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Chile Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Australia Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- China Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Vietnam Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Ukraine Real Estate Report Q4 2013
- Philippines Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Real Estate Report Q3 2013