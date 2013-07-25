Market Report, "Hungary Telecommunications Report Q3 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Hungary Telecommunications Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Hungary's mobile market is mature, with opportunities for growth concentrated in encouraging subscribers to upgrade their handsets or move to faster data services. The market posted a contraction in Q412, the latest period of available data, and operators are focusing on generating revenues by attracting postpaid subscribers. The fixed-line sector has surprised many with its robustness. Against the standard trend of mobile substitution, the the number of fixed-line subscribers actually increased this quarter. While we do not expect that this trend will continue over the long term, it is indicative of the success of bundled packages and faster wireline broadband packages. In the mobile sector, the end looks to be near for MPVI Mobil in its bid to become the fourth operator in the market, and a tender may be launched to find a new player.
- The mobile sector posted net losses of 7,000 subscribers in Q412. Telenor posted a large reduction in its subscriber base, with net losses of 43,000 subscribers.
- The NMHH reported that there were 2.2mn fixed broadband connections at the end of November 2012.
- There were 3.015mn fixed telephone connections in Hungary at the end of November 2012, recording growth overall for the year.
Key Trends And Developments
New regulations mean that fixed-line operators will be unable to increase their monthly subscription charges by more than the previous year's annual inflation. For 2013, operators cannot increase their subscription charges by more than 5.7%. The regulator NMHH has warned it will fine those operators that do not adhere to these rules. They apply only to the three largest operators: Magyar Telekom, Invitel and UPC Hungary.
Mobile operator T-Mobile announced in December 2012 that its 4G/LTE service had been extended to cover 99% of Budapest and 60 other towns and cities. It claims that 27% of the population now has access to 4G and high-speed mobile data services.
MPVI Mobil, a consortium of state-owned companies licensed to be Hungary's fourth mobile operator, has decided to suspend its operations until an opportunity to re-enter the market is presented. The company will look to keep costs low, announcing the reduction of its workforce of 64 staff members, until a decision is made about its future. BMI believes this marks the end for MPVI Mobil, and we caution that an alternative fourth licensee would struggle to recoup its investment should another auction take place.
