Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Hyper branch Medical Technology, Inc. (Hyper branch Medical) is a medical device company. The company develops and markets products for the surgically induced wound market. Its product portfolio includes ouzel liquid ocular bandage, durra sealant, hernia mesh fixation, spine sealant and cardiovascular sealant. The products are used in abdominoplasty surgical procedures, for stabilizing ocular wounds and also as an aid in intracranial aneurysms, tumors and spinal disc diseases. Its OcuSeal, a liquid ocular bandage is used for direct application on the surface of the eye to form an ocular bandage, covering an opening in the eye and providing an immediate protective barrier. The company also provides Adherus spinal sealant, which is used in spinal surgeries where a water tight seal is required to prevent cerebrospinal fluid leakage from the dural repair. It offers its products through distributors. Hyperbranch Medical is headquartered in Durham North Carolina, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the HyperBranch Medical Technology, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: HyperBranch Medical Technology, Inc.
