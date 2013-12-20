Market Report, "ICT Priorities in Education - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans", Published

New Software research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 164 educational institutions regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which educational institutions are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into educational institutions' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Educational institutions are realising the vital role that technology plays in imparting quality learning. Kable's survey reveals that institutions are planning to increase their ICT budgets in 2013 primarily with the objective of improving security and privacy and enhancing collaboration and data management.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Educational institutions are not only looking to introduce systems which cater better to students but also to broaden the technology competencies of their teaching staff.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 160+ ICT decision makers in education sector in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize educational institutions' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify educational institutions' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing educational institutions' investments in each technology category.
Establish how educational institutions' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how educational institutions' plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Trends such as mobile and online learning, which require institutions to open up their networks to external devices, are making them more vulnerable and explain institutions' focus on strengthening their IT security infrastructure. It is clear from the survey that 98% of educational institutions already invested in security technologies.
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