Market Report, "ICT Priorities in Energy - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans", Published

New Software research report from Kable Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 128 energy companies regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which energy companies are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into energy companies' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Amidst economic uncertainty and increasing competition, energy companies are placing greater emphasis on deploying enterprise applications. These companies are gradually moving to the cloud environment to gain efficiency and optimise performance, although several legal and regulatory compliance issues remain.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Energy companies across the globe are migrating their workloads to the cloud environment in order to gain operational efficiencies and optimise their performance.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 120+ ICT decision makers in energy industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize energy companies' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify energy companies' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing energy companies' investments in each technology category.
Establish how energy companies' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how energy companies' plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Globally, energy companies are attaching high importance to addressing cybersecurity concerns in order to enhance the security and reliability of their ICT infrastructure. Kable's survey shows that energy companies assign the strategic objective of improving security and privacy the highest average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
Energy companies are placing greater emphasis on deploying enterprise applications to enhance their operational efficiencies, increase growth opportunities, and improve customer experience. The highest proportion of energy companies are planning to invest in enterprise applications in the next two years.
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