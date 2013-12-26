Market Report, "ICT Priorities in Utilities - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans", Published

Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "ICT Priorities in Utilities - Enterprise ICT investment plans", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 149 utilities regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which utilities are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and cloud computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into utilities' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Kable's survey reveals that utilities are spending on core technologies as well as advanced technologies such as cloud and mobility to remain competitive in the market.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
While utilities are looking at investments in IT systems management to counter the increasing complexity of their ICT infrastructure, the need to improve business agility and thereby enhance overall operational performance is expected to shape the demand for mobility and cloud computing technologies.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 140+ ICT decision makers in utilities in 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize utilities' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify utilities' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and cloud computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing utilities' investments in each technology category.
Establish how utilities' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how utilities plan to change their IT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
According to Kable's survey, percentage of respondents expecting their ICT spending to remain flat is likely to decline by 4% to 34% in 2013, while the percentage of utilities expecting a slight increase in their ICT spending grows from 32% to 34% over the same period.
Kable's survey shows that utilities are placing high levels of importance on the strategic objective of improving security and privacy, with the highest average ratings of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
Utilities are set to continue investing in innovative applications to drive automation and enhance their competitiveness, with 91% of respondents planning investments in this space in the next two years.
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