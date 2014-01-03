New Software market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "ICT Procurement trends in Energy - Enterprise ICT investment plans"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 128 energy companies regarding their approach to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) procurement. The survey investigates the way that energy companies like to purchase technology, as well as the major IT and business objectives influencing their IT investment strategies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
To highlight the criteria on which energy companies select their ICT providers as well as the roles which have influence while making ICT purchasing decisions.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As energy companies face several legal and regulatory compliance issues, the sector is witnessing a slow adoption of cloud computing. However, hosted deployments are set to gain momentum in the coming months amongst energy companies.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Energy companies are gradually moving towards hosted deployment as they realise the benefits this approach brings including flexibility, scalability, and cost savings.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Procurement. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 120+ ICT decision makers in the energy industry in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Provides insights into energy companies' preferred buying approaches.
Comprehend the business objectives that energy companies are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Appreciate the IT objectives that energy companies are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategy.
Understand the factors that are influencing energy companies' decision to select an ICT provider.
Understand which organisational roles influence ICT purchasing decisions and signing off budgets.
Key Market Issues
Energy companies are cautious about the deployment of technologies (on-premise or hosted), as they operate in a highly regulated environment. This is further supported by the survey, which reveals that energy companies largely prefer deploying technologies on-site rather than as a hosted service.
The survey results indicate that energy companies are keen to improve their operational efficiencies by streamlining their core business processes. This is evident from Kable's survey, where raising efficiency (X) is rated highly in terms of the business objectives influencing energy companies' IT investments.
The survey shows that the IT objective of 'use IT to support revenue growth', is the most important factor influencing IT investment strategies amongst energy companies, with average rating of X on a scale of 1 to 4.
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