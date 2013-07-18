New Software research report from Kable Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- This report illustrates how Kable expects Large UK Government Institutions to allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, telecommunications and consulting.
Summary
Why was the report written?
This report presents the output from Kable's ICT spend prediction statistical model, a log-linear regression model that provides ICT spending predictions based on a company's demographic profile. The statistical model has been developed using an extensive collection of survey and interview data Kable has conducted with ICT decision makers on their ICT spending, as well as the insight of our analyst team.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The predictions were formulated in November 2012 following a large survey of ICT decision makers. Estimated trends in ICT spending have been identified through to the end of 2013 following feedback from respondents on their forthcoming investment plans.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how the Large UK Government Institutions are allocating their external ICT budgets.
Gain a view as to how Large UK Government Institutions ICT budgets are being allocated by IT function.
Understand how Large UK Government Institutions ICT budgets are being allocated across internal and external entities.
Get a detailed breakdown of Large UK Government Institutions estimated budget allocation within each of the core areas of ICT spend (hardware, software, IT Services, telecommunications and consulting).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT Spend Predictions in Large German Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT Spend Predictions in Large US Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT Spend Predictions in Large French Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT Spend Predictions in Large Canadian Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT Spend Predictions in Large Brazilian Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT Spend Predictions in Large Mexican Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT Spend Predictions in Medium-sized Brazilian Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT Spend Predictions in Medium-sized French Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT Spend Predictions in Small French Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013
- ICT Spend Predictions in Small Canadian Government Institutions - Estimated ICT budget breakdowns in 2013