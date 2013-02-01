Market Report, "IDS Plc (IDH) - Product Pipeline Analysis", Published

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "IDS plc (IDH) - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- IDS plc (IDS) is a biotechnology company. It designs, manufactures and markets innovative immunoassays for use in clinical and research laboratories. The product portfolio of the company includes Automated Assay and Manual Assay products. Its Automated Assay products include Bone Metabolism, Calcium Metabolism, Growth, Hypertension, Cartilage Metabolism, Vascular Calcification and Fertility products. The company also distributes a wide range of immunodiagnostic kits, antibodies, enzymes and peptides for a diverse range of specialty areas including oncology, inflammation, neuroscience and fertility. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Boldon (UK), Pouillyen Auxois (France) and Liege (Belgium). The company products are sold through its own sales force and a network of distributors. IDS is headquartered in Boldon, the UK.
The company's strategic intent is to hold a leadership position in specialist diagnostics, and also continue to develop and market both manual and fully automated specialist immunoassay testing solutions for both the Research and Clinical laboratory markets.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the IDS plc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
