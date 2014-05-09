Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Imaging Devices in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Imaging devices in 2012 enjoyed moderate volume and value sales growth of approximately 7% in both cases. Imaging devices' growth was driven by rising demand for HD camcorders and digital cameras in 2012. Wi-fi technology, which allows remote control of the camera using a smartphone, remote viewing and the direct uploading of photos on social networking sites, is an increasingly used feature. All major manufacturers of digital cameras have introduced new compact system camera models, which are...
Euromonitor International's Imaging Devices in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Camcorders, Cameras.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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