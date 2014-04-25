Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "In-Car Entertainment in Indonesia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- In 2012, in-car entertainment continued to contribute the smallest sales among consumer electronics in Indonesia. However, the room for growing faster still exists especially since the category is still small. This is due to the fact that the products are mostly additional products for middle- to upper-income luxury needs as opposed to essential needs.
Euromonitor International's In-Car Entertainment in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- In-Car Entertainment in the US
- In-Car Entertainment in South Korea
- In-Car Entertainment in Denmark
- In-Car Entertainment in Italy
- In-Car Entertainment in Russia
- In-Car Entertainment in Egypt
- In-Car Entertainment in Israel
- In-Car Entertainment in Greece
- In-Car Entertainment in Turkey
- In-Car Entertainment in Singapore