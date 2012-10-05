Market Report, "Incontinence in Denmark", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Incontinence in Denmark", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The ageing of the Danish population remained the key driver of incontinence products in 2011 as it is leading to a natural surge in demand. Like most European countries Denmark is facing the challenges of an older population. In 2011, the population aged 65+ increased by almost 2%, while over the entire review period it grew by almost 8%. Ageing consumers increasingly view incontinence as an annoying rather than a shameful condition, thus reducing the taboo surrounding incontinence products.
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
