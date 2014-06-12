Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Incontinence in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- There was increasing penetration of incontinence products into supermarkets and hypermarkets as originally they were only available from chemists/pharmacies.
Competitive Landscape
Incontinence was led by Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd, which contributed 41% share of total value sales in 2013. The second-ranked player was Actifit India Pvt Ltd with 29% value share. Other manufacturers involved in incontinence were either regionally concentrated or rather limited in their retail presence in 2012.
Industry Prospects
The increasing penetration across modern retailing and internet retailing will increase the sales of incontinence during the forecast period. The majority of consumers will purchase incontinence brands via doctors' recommendations; thus health and beauty specialist retailers is the most preferred channel in cosmopolitan and Tier II cities such as Mysore, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Aurangabad, Lucknow and many more.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Incontinence industry in India with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Incontinence industry in India, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Incontinence in India market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Incontinence in India?
- What are the major brands in India?
- What are the most important channels for incontinence products?
- How do light incontinence products perform compared to moderate/heavy incontinence products?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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