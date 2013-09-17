Market Report, "Incontinence in New Zealand", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Incontinence in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The number of people aged 65 and over in New Zealand grew by 4% over 2011-2012, which represented 14% of the total population, compared with 12% in 2007, demonstrating the ageing of the population. Therefore certain health conditions have increased in prevalence, with incontinence being a problem that affects older people in particular, due to weaker bladders and bowels and the condition affected by some surgical procedures.
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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