Market Report, "Incontinence in South Africa", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Although manufacturers such as Nampak try to increase the level of education on the potential benefits of using incontinence products, incontinence remains taboo, with a stigma attached to it. Consumers prefer to buy these products either by telephone or online to avoid embarrassment. The availability of incontinence products in stores is low, with many brands only available in the pharmaceutical retail outlets such as Clicks. Incontinence products are big, nevertheless, in the AFH market, such...
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Inbound and Outbound Tourism in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Incontinence Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Middle East and Africa Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Incontinence Devices, Renal Dialysis Equipment and Lithotripters
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Disposables Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Interventional Cardiology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018