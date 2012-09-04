Market Report, "India Information Technology Report Q3 2012", Published

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- BMI View: Indian IT spending is expected to reach US$20.3bn in 2012, up 14%, with government IT procurements at state and federal level helping to generate spending. Despite a dip in Q411, due largely to exogenous factors, India's potentially vast IT market appears set to continue a strong recovery in 2012 owing to a growing economy and healthy consumer sentiment. Realisation of the market's long-term potential depends on raising India's low computer penetration and the government's ambitions to connect the vast rural areas to the outside world. The next layer of tier-3 and tier-4 towns, beyond the top 75 cities in India, is expected to be the major growth driver for the next few years, due to rising PC penetration.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$8.3bn in 2011 to US$9.3bn in 2012, +11.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to weaker than expected sales in Q411 as a result of component shortages linked to the floods in Thailand
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Software sales: US$2.2bn in 2011 to US$2.5bn in 2012, +16% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification and macroeconomic factors, but enterprise resource planning (ERP) spending will continue to trend upwards, with stronger demand for technology from the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment.
IT services sales: US$7.3bn in 2011 to US$8.5bn in 2012, +18.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification and macroeconomic factors, but a number of large projects are expected from the government and from other key verticals.
Risk/Reward Ratings: India's score is 42.6 out of 100.0. India ranks ninth in our latest Asia RRR table, ahead of Thailand and Vietnam but still behind China. The country achieved a relatively high IT Market score of 52.5, reflecting the potential returns, but its overall rating was lowered by a Country Structure score of just 15, the lowest in the region.
Key Trends & Developments.
- In 2012 there are expected to be strong growth opportunities in the next 200-400 smaller cities in India, where vendors are expanding their retail and distribution presence. Around 45% of new PCs sold in the Indian market are now shipping outside the top 75 cities. The government's policy of providing tax breaks and subsidies for hardware manufacturers should help keep prices down and support growth.
- Despite an overall low level of government IT/software spending, government programmes, at both state and federal level, are likely to become an increasingly important source of IT contracts over the next few years. At the federal level, programmes such as the five-year e-governance initiative, and smart ID project, will generate more IT investment. Meanwhile, education looms large in procurements from state governments such as Tamil Nadu.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Egypt Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Malaysia Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Poland Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Peru Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- France Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Argentina Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Romania Information Technology Report Q3 2012