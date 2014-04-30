New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The primary issue in Indian shipping continues to be the state of the nation's ports. Investment in the 12 major state-run facilities has not kept up with the demand engendered by the rapid economic growth experienced in India over the past decade. This is leading to repeated issues of congestion in the ports, but investment is now being made. However, this may be a case of too little, too late. Further, Indian ports' troubles have been compounded by a fall in demand in the eurozone, which has contributed to a fall in container throughput at many facilities in recent months. It is hoped that the projected return to growth in the currency bloc in 2014 will result in throughput growth returning to the major Indian ports.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013/14 (ending March 2014) Port of Kandla tonnage throughput forecast to decline by 1.0% followed by growth of 1.4% in 2014/15. Over the medium-term forecast period from 2014/15 to 2018/19, growth will average 2.1%.
- 2013/14 Port of Jawaharlal Nehru container throughput forecast to contract by 5.1%, followed by growth of 4.8% in 2014/15. Growth to average 6.0% growth per annum over the medium term.
- 2013/14 trade real growth forecast at 5.3%, and to average 8.1% to 2018/19.
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Key Industry Trends
State-Owned Ports Will Lose Out To Private Firms In Short Term: The lack of interest in the tender to convert the Chennai Port Coal and Iron Ore terminal into a container terminal are indicative of a wider malaise in India's state-owned ports sector. We believe the project development plans for state-owned behemoths, such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Chennai, are unlikely to succeed over the short term because of incipient regional overcapacity, and the attractions of newer, privately owned ports.
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