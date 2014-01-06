Market Report, "Indonesia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014", Published

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Indonesia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The consumer story in Indonesia continues to be one of the brightest in the world from a long-term perspective. Wage growth in Indonesia over the past few years has been strong, and will continue to expand. With so much room for incomes to grow, there are going to be many opportunities for well-placed consumer focused companies over the next few years.
Headline Industry Data
- Food consumption (local currency) forecast growth in 2014 = +7.5%; five-year CAGR forecast to 2017 = +6.9%.
- Alcoholic drinks value sales growth (local currency) in 2014 = +11.7%; CAGR forecast to 2017 = +8.4%.
- Soft drinks value sales growth (local currency) in 2014 = +9.5%; CAGR forecast to 2017 = +8.8%.
- Mass grocery retail value sales growth in 2014 = +11.7%; CAGR forecast to 2017 = +10.0%.
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Key Industry Trends
Barry Callebaut JV Opens New Cocoa Plat In Indonesia
In September 2013, Swiss chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut set up a new cocoa facility in Makassar, Indonesia, through its JV with Indonesia-based exporter P.T. Comextra Majora. Barry Callebaut hopes the new plant, which will have an annual grinding capacity of 30,000 tonnes a year, will help it serve customers in a region where demand is increasing 'rapidly'. P.T. Comextra will supply beans to the new facility. Cargill To Open Cocoa Processing Facility
US-based food processing and commodities company Cargill will set up its first Asian cocoa processing facility in the Indonesian city of Gresik. The company will invest US$100mn in the construction of the plant, which is expected to become functional by mid-2014. The facility will have the capacity to process 70,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans into a variety of products for the Asian market. Cargill has said the new facility is being set up to cater for the increasing demand for cocoa products in Asia and that it will promote growth of the cocoa industry in the region.
Heineken To Assume Majority Stake In Multi Bintang Indonesia
In July, Netherlands-based brewer Heineken purchased a 75.1% stake in drinks company Multi Bintang Indonesia, a subsidiary of Asia Pacific Breweries. The share purchase was valued at IDR18.99trn (US $1.9bn), with each share in the company priced at INR1.2mn (US$120.7) prior to the bid. Multi Bintang Indonesia manufactures the popular Bintang Beer product. Heineken does already hold an interest in the company, through its majority ownership of Asia Pacific Breweries.
CCAI To Invest US$500mn In Indonesia
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