Market Report, "Indonesia Power Report Q2 2012", Published

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Indonesia Power Report Q2 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- BMI View: Nuclear power generation is not yet in Indonesia's immediate plans but remains a credible long-term option. In the meantime, coal-fired generation and the use of renewables, particularly geothermal power, are expected to be the key growth areas, although the country continues to develop gas-fired plants that undermine its gas export capability. There is huge hydro potential but only a limited development programme. Investment needs to at least meet the government's targets to avoid a steady increase in power import dependency.
Indonesia is moving slowly ahead with controversial plans to build its first nuclear power plant. Several schemes exist at the preliminary planning stage, but there is little evidence to suggest plant start-up during the current decade. The government says it has a total of US$8bn earmarked for four nuclear plants, which are intended to generate 6GW of power by 2025.
Key trends and recent developments in the Indonesian electricity market include:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Industry reports suggest that Indonesia holds up to 76GW of hydropower potential, but the country has yet to embark on the large hydro-electric programmes seen elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region. The capital cost involved has most likely deterred investors, who prefer to stick with conventional thermal schemes or embrace the concept of geothermal supply, with Indonesia claiming up to 27GW of additional generating capacity.
- During the period 2012-2021, Indonesia's overall power generation is expected to increase by an average of 7.82% year-on-year (y-o-y), reaching 346TWh. Driving this growth are average annual gains of about 7.97% in coal-fired and 14.12% in non-hydro renewables generation, augmenting average forecast increases of about 6.74% and 7.17% in the use of oil- and gas-fired electricity supply respectively.
- With 2011 real GDP growth expected to have been 6.3%, BMI forecasts average annual growth of 6.4% between 2012 and 2021. The population is expected to increase from 242.3mn to 264.5mn during the period 2012-2021, and net power consumption looks set to increase from an estimated 151.3TWh in 2011 to 319.4TWh in 2021. The average annual growth rate for electricity demand over our forecast period is expected to be 7.76%.
- We forecast a significant rise in net generation that should broadly match the trend in power consumption. However, there is downside risk to capacity expansion forecasts if the government cannot guarantee sufficient investment. We therefore expect Indonesia's power supply shortfall, which is assumed at 5.4TWh in 2011, to rise slowly but steadily. A broadly unchanged percentage of transmission and distribution losses at 10-11.0% will not help balance the market. The theoretical net import requirement by 2021 is put at 8.1TWh.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Canada Power Report Q2 2012
- France Power Report Q2 2012
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Power Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Venezuela Power Report Q2 2012
- Chile Power Report Q2 2012
- Vietnam Power Report Q2 2012
- United Kingdom Power Report Q2 2012
- Cambodia Power Report Q2 2012