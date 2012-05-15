Market Report, "Industrial Construction in the G8 to 2015: Market Databook", Published

New Construction research report from World Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- This report is the result of WMI's extensive market research covering the industrial construction market in G8 countries. It provides detailed historic and forecast values, segmented at market level. 'Industrial Construction in the G8 to 2015: Market Databook' provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment of the construction industry in G8 countries. It is an essential tool for companies active across the G8 countries construction value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the industrial construction market in G8 countries
- Overview of industrial construction market values for 2010
- Historic and forecast market value of the industrial construction market for the period 2006 through 2015
- Historic and forecast value of all the categories active across the industrial construction market for the period 2006 through 2015
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with important figures for the industrial construction market in G8 countries
- This report provides you with information on segmentation by category in the industrial construction market
- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures on values and segmentation by category for the historic period
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using forecast figures for the market along with category level segmentation
