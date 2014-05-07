Fast Market Research recommends "Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market by Pollutant Control System (FGD, DeNOx, Particulate Control, Mercury Control) by Application (Power Generation, Cement, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019
Industrial flue gas treatment systems and services market to be driven by increasingly stringent regulations and increasing coal-fired power generation capacity
The combustion of fossil fuels generates huge amounts of harmful pollutants. These pollutants have adverse effects on human health and on the environment. Hence, the regulations for controlling sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and other pollutants such as mercury and volatile organic compounds are being implemented and strengthened in many countries. The recent 12th Five-Year Plan in China, the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards in the U.S. and Best Available Technique of the European Union have all introduced stringent emission standards. Even nations with few regulations, such as India, are expected to introduce stringent standards in the future. These regulations drive the industrial flue gas treatment systems and services market.
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The industrial flue gas treatment systems find their application in various industries such as power generation, chemical, cement manufacturing, iron and steel, and non-ferrous metal processing. The power generation industry accounts for the highest share in the industrial flue gas treatment systems and services market, due its high dependency on coal. The demand for power is increasing in many regions; and to meet this, increased need new coal-fired power plants are being set up. According to the World Resource Institute (U.S.), China and India have the highest number of proposed power plants.
Both these factors are expected to drive the industrial flue gas systems and services demand in the next five years.
FIGURE 1
INDUSTRIAL FLUE GAS TREATMENT SYSTEMS & SERVICES MARKET VALUE SHARE, BY APPLICATION, 2013
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
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