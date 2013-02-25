Market Report, "Infoscitex Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Infoscitex Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Infoscitex Corporation (Infoscitex) provides various research and engineering services, and products to the Air Force Research Laboratory and Aeronautical Systems Center. It provides research, demonstration, integration, development and transition of new air vehicle technologies and modeling, analysis and evaluation of the current and future war fighter capabilities. Infoscitex also provides research and engineering services which allow researchers to design, develop and evaluate concepts, and strategies for the application of the automation across the various situations involving multiple remote piloted aircraft controls; and create the physical and cognitive sanctuaries to enhance the combat survivability. In addition it manufactures, markets and sells GEM, a waste-to-energy conversion systems which enables the organizations to generate energy from the municipal solid waste, such as plastics, wood, food, paper and agricultural materials. Infoscitex is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Infoscitex Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation (853) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Thoratec Corporation (THOR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Volcano Corporation (VOLC) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- PositiveID Corporation (PSID) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Terumo Corporation (4543) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- BSD Medical Corporation (BSDM) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Elixir Medical Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Kensey Nash Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis